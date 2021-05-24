Legends provided benefits by Fiji FA

Fiji Football has provided opportunities for former national reps as benefits.

Association president Rajesh Patel says the former players will be given olden passes to attend all events organized by the Fiji Football Association.

Patel says this is something new for the association as they believe these players deserve to be rewarded for giving their blood, sweat and tears on the field for Fiji.

Fiji Football together with Ex Fiji Reps Association are working on a memorandum of understanding where an opportunity will be given to former reps to take on coaching courses.

Patel says as coaches or development officers they will be paid and this will surely help give them extra income.

In addition, Patel confirms they will invite four former players to every major tournaments with hotel, meals and transportation expenses paid for.

Meanwhile, there will only be one Digicel Premier League match held this week between Lautoka and Nadroga.

The Stallions are set to host the Blues at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday at 3pm.

This will be the last match of the first round with teams preparing for the upcoming Digicel Fiji FACT.