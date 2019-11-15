Leeds United promoted to Premier League after 16-year absence

Leeds United have been promoted to the Premier League after 16 years away.

Their place in the top flight for next season was confirmed by West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town on Friday.

Leeds will now be crowned champions if Brentford do not beat Stoke in tomorrow’s clash.

Meanwhile, West Ham is currently leading Watford 3-1 with the game still ongoing.