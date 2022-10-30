Leeds surprise Liverpool in dramatic EPL encounter

[Photo Credit: BBC Sports]

Crysencio Summerville scored a dramatic late winner as Leeds stunned Liverpool 2-1 to damage the Reds’ top-four hopes and move out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The hosts had lost to bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest in their last league outing.

However, they made the worst possible start against a Leeds side in the drop zone when a poor back pass by Joe Gomez was pounced on by Rodrigo, who poked into an empty net.

Article continues after advertisement

Liverpool responded well and equalised soon after when Mohamed Salah volleyed in from Andy Robertson’s cross.

But Leeds, belying their lowly position in the table, showed great hunger and desire in response to that equaliser and hit the woodwork through Brenden Aaronson.

Illan Meslier made great saves to deny Darwin Nunez one-on-one in the second half, before the Leeds goalkeeper also kept out a Roberto Firmino header.

And, in the final minute of normal time, Summerville picked up the ball from Patrick Bamford before firing across Alisson to send the away support wild.

The defeat – Liverpool’s second in a row in the Premier League – means they are ninth and eight points off the top four, while Leeds move up to 15th.

In other results; Manchester City defeated Leicester 1-0, Tottenham beat Bournemouth 3-2, Brentford and Wolves ended in a 1-all draw, Brighton defeated Chelsea 4-1, Crystal Palace edged Southampton 1-0, New Castle thrashed Aston Villa 4-0, and Fullham and Everton ended the match without any goals.