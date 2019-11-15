Leeds hold Man City, Everton jumps to top spot

Everton has jumped to top sot in the English Premier League standing after outclassing Brighton 4-2.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his ninth goal of the season and James Rodriguez netted twice to make it four Premier League wins from four for the impressive table-topping Toffees.

Everton now has 12 points from four matches.

In another match played this morning, Leeds United came from behind in stirring fashion to secure a thoroughly deserved point as they played out a thrilling 1-all draw with Manchester City at Elland Road.

In the battle of wits between City manager Pep Guardiola and his inspiration Marcelo Bielsa, Raheem Sterling’s smart 17th-minute finish was the reward for an early siege on the Leeds goal.

In the glorious chaos of this end-to-end encounter, Leeds fought back to force two fine saves from Ederson at the feet of Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling in the first half before his weak punch from a corner gifted substitute Rodrigo an equaliser.

In other matches, Chelsea thrashed Crystal Palace 4-nil while Newcastle beat Burnley 3-1.

[Source: BBC]