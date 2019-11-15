Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Leeds hold Man City, Everton jumps to top spot

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 4, 2020 7:30 am
Rodrigo celebrate after scoring the equalizer for Leeds [Source: Premier League]

Everton has jumped to top sot in the English Premier League standing after outclassing Brighton 4-2.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his ninth goal of the season and James Rodriguez netted twice to make it four Premier League wins from four for the impressive table-topping Toffees.

Everton now has 12 points from four matches.

Article continues after advertisement

In another match played this morning, Leeds United came from behind in stirring fashion to secure a thoroughly deserved point as they played out a thrilling 1-all draw with Manchester City at Elland Road.

In the battle of wits between City manager Pep Guardiola and his inspiration Marcelo Bielsa, Raheem Sterling’s smart 17th-minute finish was the reward for an early siege on the Leeds goal.

In the glorious chaos of this end-to-end encounter, Leeds fought back to force two fine saves from Ederson at the feet of Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling in the first half before his weak punch from a corner gifted substitute Rodrigo an equaliser.

In other matches, Chelsea thrashed Crystal Palace 4-nil while Newcastle beat Burnley 3-1.

[Source: BBC]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.