Leeds continue unbeaten run

[Source: BBC]

Leeds continued their unbeaten start to the season beating a Chelsea’s new-look team 3-nil this morning.

Chelsea were their their own downfall in the first half.

Edouard Mendy gifted Leeds the opener by miscontrolling a backpass, allowing Brenden Aaronson to pounce.

Four minutes later Raheem Sterling gave away a free-kick on the edge of the box, from which Rodrigo scored his fourth of the season after Jack Harrison’s delivery.

But Leeds also out-fought their opponents, particularly in midfield, in echoes of the famous historical battles between the two rivals.