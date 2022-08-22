Leeds continue unbeaten run

[Source: BBC]
Leeds continued their unbeaten start to the season beating a Chelsea’s new-look team 3-nil this morning.
Chelsea were their their own downfall in the first half.
Edouard Mendy gifted Leeds the opener by miscontrolling a backpass, allowing Brenden Aaronson to pounce.
Four minutes later Raheem Sterling gave away a free-kick on the edge of the box, from which Rodrigo scored his fourth of the season after Jack Harrison’s delivery.
But Leeds also out-fought their opponents, particularly in midfield, in echoes of the famous historical battles between the two rivals.
