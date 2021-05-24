Learning journey for Tailevu Naitasiri

Tailevu Naitasiri is learning as much as they can from each team they’ve met so far in the Digicel Premier League.

The side had a firing start to the season, beating Nadi in round one but things started to look bleak following the draw against Nasinu in the second round, a loss to Rewa and recently to Suva.

Manager Priyant Manu says inexperience may be a factor in the result against Suva but the players are learning as the season progresses.

Article continues after advertisement

“In the second half after the second goal we can see they were playing a lot of long balls when we were pressing high. So, I think the experience factor also mattered in the match but we have to learn, every game is a learning game for us and we’ll come better prepared against Navua.”

The Nigel Khan coached side is currently sixth on the standings with four points.

They will meet Navua on Sunday at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm.

In other matches on Sunday, a double header will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka with hosts Nadroga facing Labasa at 2pm while Nadi meets Rewa at 4pm.

You can watch these matches live on the pay-per-view channel, FBC Pop on Walesi.

Also at 4pm, Suva faces Nasinu at ANZ Stadium.