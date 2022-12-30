Leaders send in condolences for Pele

[Source: FIFA World Cup / Twitter]

More tributes are flooding in for Brazil soccer great Pele who died on aged 82 after a long battle with cancer.

US President Joe Biden wrote, for a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pele’s rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible.

For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pelé’s rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible. Today, Jill and I’s thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him. pic.twitter.com/EkDDkqQgLo Article continues after advertisement — President Biden (@POTUS) December 29, 2022

FIFA President Gianni Infanto says Pele’s legacy is impossible to summarise in words.

“For everyone who loves the beautiful game, this is the day we never wanted to come. The day we lost Pelé.” FIFA President Gianni Infantino pays tribute to Pelé: — FIFA (@FIFAcom) December 29, 2022

Infanto adds the football world mourns the loss of the physical presence of Pele, but that he achieved immortality a long time ago and therefore he will be with us for eternity.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says with Pele’s passing, the world has lost a great sporting icon.

Pele was a true believer in the Olympic values and a proud carrier of the Olympic flame.

Bach says it was a privilege to present the Olympic Order to him.