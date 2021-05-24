Leaders Man City extends winning run

Defending champions Manchester City recorded their eighth successive Premier League victory this morning following a 4-nil win against struggling Newcastle United.

The league leaders were gifted a fifth-minute opener as Ruben Dias had a simple task to head City ahead from a Joao Cancelo’s cross.

City doubled their lead in the 27th minute when Cancelo collected the ball 35 yards out, beat two Newcastle players, and fired an unstoppable strike into the top corner from outside the penalty area.

Riyad Mahrez scored his 50th Premier League goal for the club in the 63rd minute, superbly volleying in Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross for City’s third.

According to the BBC, it got even worse for the hosts as Raheem Sterling tapped in from close range four minutes from time after a fine run down the left flank from Gabriel Jesus.

This victory ensures City will be top of the Premier League at Christmas for only the third time.

In another match, Chelsea drew nil-all with Wolves.

[Source:BBC Sport]