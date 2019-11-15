Lautoka’s thrashing of Nasinu - not an indication of its strength: Ahmed

The Nadi football side believes Lautoka still has a lot to prove despite their convincing win last weekend in the opening Vodafone Premier League round.

Lautoka thrashed Nasinu 6-0 but outgoing Nadi FA President Javed Ahmed says the Sugar City side’s big win was not a measure of how good they are.

“Scoreline was pretty huge, and credit goes to Lautoka for taking the chances. But I think Nasinu was a pretty young team. A lot of their players have left for other districts. They are trying to rebuild so it’s probably not a very good indication of their strength.”

Lautoka host Nadi in their VPL match at 3pm on Sunday at Churchill Park and you can catch the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.

In other VPL matches this week, Labasa play Navua at 1.30pm on Saturday at Subrail Park while Nasinu will take on Rewa at 3pm, Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.