Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Lautoka's Press FC Club out of NCC

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
January 9, 2021 4:09 pm
Action shots during the National Club Championship at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka. [PHOTO: Fiji FA]

The Press FC club is the first team to be bundled out of the Vodafone National Club Championship.

This is after they lost 2-nil to Sharma Hangers Kasavu FC in Sigatoka today during day two of the tournament.

The Rewa based side opened their account in the first half through Patrick Joseph and sealed the match in the second half with another goal to Gabrielle Matanisiga.

Article continues after advertisement

Kasavu FC dominated majority of the game as the pressured Press FC numerous times.

They even had the chance to go up 3-nil after a penalty was awarded in the opening spell of the second half however Bruce Hughes hit the crossbar.

Meanwhile, Periperi North Pole side from Suva is currently playing Ezy Kool Max Nalovo of Nadi.

It’s a must win game for Nalovo after losing their game yesterday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.