Lautoka's Press FC Club out of NCC

The Press FC club is the first team to be bundled out of the Vodafone National Club Championship.

This is after they lost 2-nil to Sharma Hangers Kasavu FC in Sigatoka today during day two of the tournament.

The Rewa based side opened their account in the first half through Patrick Joseph and sealed the match in the second half with another goal to Gabrielle Matanisiga.

Kasavu FC dominated majority of the game as the pressured Press FC numerous times.

They even had the chance to go up 3-nil after a penalty was awarded in the opening spell of the second half however Bruce Hughes hit the crossbar.

Meanwhile, Periperi North Pole side from Suva is currently playing Ezy Kool Max Nalovo of Nadi.

It’s a must win game for Nalovo after losing their game yesterday.