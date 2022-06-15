Lautoka youngster remains hopeful

Junior Dekedeke of Lautoka.

Star in the making, Junior Dekedeke of Lautoka is ready to make his big break in the national colours.

The Natabua High School student is part of the Digicel National Under-19 extended squad who are preparing for the Oceania Qualifiers.

The 19-year-old says he has this one chance to prove himself and knows it won’t be an easy trial because there’re overseas-based players in the squad as well.

Article continues after advertisement

Dekedeke says playing in the premier division gives him an advantage as he gets to learn from the best in local football.

“It feels good like when you play with those guys and you learn a lot from them because they are experienced, I’ve learned so many things like their experience, they’ve been to places – they’ve played their moves and all the talking, behaviours and attitudes so that’s a good thing”

The trial will continue today where the overseas team will face 11 local players.

Dekedeke is also hoping to be part of the Lautoka side that will play Rewa in the OFC Champions League National Playoff.

The first leg of the National play-off will be held on Friday at 7.30pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The second leg will be hosted at ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday at 3pm.