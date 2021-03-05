Lautoka works on finishing

Finishing is an area the Lautoka football side will try to improve before their next Digicel Premier League match.

Despite edging Navua 1-nil at Churchill Park, the team’s performance didn’t exactly mirror the win.

Blues coach Tagi Vonolagi admits that he was frustrated with how the team performed yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve been working on it with the boys but the boys are not that confident to play one on one situation on how to put the ball in, how they put it in. They always think applying power is the way to score goal.”

Tagi adds it’s important for the team to capitalize on every opportunity especially as they will face Rewa this week.

Lautoka hosts Rewa on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park.

The other two matches on Sunday at 3pm, Suva travels to Lawaqa Park where they take on Nadroga and Navua faces Labasa at the Uprising Sports Centre.

On Saturday Ba meets Nadi at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

You could listen to the live commentaries of the Ba vs Nadi and Lautoka vs Rewa matches on Radio Mirchi FM.