Lautoka wins battle of the cities

A lone goal from Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu ensured the side made back to back wins defeating Suva 1-nil today during their Digicel Premier League game.

The win today also means Lautoka hops onto the top of the table with 10 points.

It was in the 37th minute of play that Nalaubu scored the goal after a well taken through ball from captain Zibraaz Sahib as fans erupted with cheers.

The host led 1 nil during the breather.

In the second half, both teams lifted the intensity of the game as they tried to create goal-scoring opportunities.

Lautoka goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara deserved to be named man of the match as he denied Suva on 4 occasions as the capital city side tried to make a comeback.

Goalscorer Nalaubu was also probing on many occasions in the second spell but Suva’s defence made sure he only scored once.