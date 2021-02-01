Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Lautoka wins battle of the cities

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 11, 2021 6:31 pm

A lone goal from Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu ensured the side made back to back wins defeating Suva 1-nil today during their Digicel Premier League game.

The win today also means Lautoka hops onto the top of the table with 10 points.

It was in the 37th minute of play that Nalaubu scored the goal after a well taken through ball from captain Zibraaz Sahib as fans erupted with cheers.

Article continues after advertisement

The host led 1 nil during the breather.

In the second half, both teams lifted the intensity of the game as they tried to create goal-scoring opportunities.

Lautoka goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara deserved to be named man of the match as he denied Suva on 4 occasions as the capital city side tried to make a comeback.

Goalscorer Nalaubu was also probing on many occasions in the second spell but Suva’s defence made sure he only scored once.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.