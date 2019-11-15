Lautoka will not be intimidated by Suva: Prasad

The Lautoka football side says they are not letting Suva’s brilliant start this season in the Vodafone Premier League, get to them.

Just like Lautoka, Suva is unbeaten this season in the VPL and the two teams meet in the lone league match on Sunday.

Lautoka FA president, Shalendra Prasad says last year they lost twice to Suva but expects a better outcome this weekend.

“Suva has displayed good set of football in this Vodafone Premier League but nevertheless we wish Suva all the best and likewise Lautoka will give them a tough go too.”

Lautoka battles Suva this Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park and you can catch the live commentary of the match on Mirchi FM.