Lautoka will have the advantage says Rodu

Hyperchem Lautoka’s home ground advantage is one of the main worries for the Food City Rewa football side.

Rewa will play Lautoka in their opening match of the Punjas Battle of the Giants on Friday.

The two last met in round nine of the Vodafone Premier League where Rewa defeated Lautoka one-nil.

The Delta Tigers have won the BOG title eight times in 1994, 2003, 2004, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2017 while Lautoka has won it twice in 1985 and 2016.

Despite having won more BOG titles, Rewa head coach Marika Rodu says the Blues will have the advantage this year.

“We are looking at a very tough Lautoka team. They will be a changed team because they will be playing in front of their home crowd. So it will be tougher to adjust to the environment. But we have prepared well and looking forward to the first game on Friday.”

Rewa is pooled with Lautoka, Nadi and Navua.

The BOG kicks off on Friday with Nadi playing Navua in the opening match at 12pm and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

At 2pm Labasa meets Suva and this match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV.

The third match on Friday will see Ba battling Nasinu at 4pm and at 6:30pm Lautoka host Rewa and you can catch the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.