Lautoka will be tough at home: Waqanicakau

Ba football goalkeeper Sanaila Waqanicakau is optimistic about their chances in their Digicel Premier League match against Lautoka today.

According to Waqanicakau playing the table leaders in front of their fans at Churchill Park in Lautoka, will be tough.

Waqanicakau says Lautoka has been in fine form in the last few rounds and they’ll want to maintain their lead at the top of the standings.

Ba is second on the table with 14 points, eight behind the leaders but Waqanicakau believes Ba can deliver the goods against the Blues.

Lautoka will host Ba at Churchill Park today at 3pm. You can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

The DPL continues tomorrow with a double header at the ANZ Stadium between Rewa and Navua at 1pm followed by Suva and Nadi at 3pm.

Live commentaries of both matches will air on Mirchi FM.

Another match tomorrow will see Nadroga taking on Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.