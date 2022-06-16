Lautoka wary of strong Rewa side

Lautoka Football is preparing to play a whole different ball game against Rewa in the first round of the OFC Champions League National play-off.

Lautoka knows what Rewa is capable of and Coach Anginesh Prasad says the OFC is a level up from the national league and they will prepare accordingly.

Prasad says the first game will be critical as Lautoka wants to give the best show to its fans.

He says Rewa is a very composed team which will be a challenge for the side.

“It will be a tough match because it’s a home game, and fans expectation is to always win at the ground and that’s who we are preparing we want to win this first game for the fans and to set the platform to qualify for the OFC Champions League because this is very important in terms of Lautoka’s football calendar and also for the players”

The first leg will be hosted at Churchill Park tomorrow at 7.30pm before the game moves to Suva’s ANZ Stadium on Sunday.