Lautoka wants to win for its fans

Tonight’s first Oceania Football Confederation National play-off match is critical for Lautoka football and its fans.

Coach Anginesh Prasad says playing at home is always a challenge given that everyone expected the team to win.

He says they’re up for the challenge as a win would put them in a favorable position of qualifying to the Finals Tournament.

“It will be a tough match because it’s a home game. Fans expectations is always to win at the home ground and that’s how we are preparing. We want to win this first game for the fans and to set the platform to qualify for the OFC Champions League.”

Prasad adds the play-offs is an important event in their football calendar and everyone in the team knows how vital it is.

Lautoka hosts Rewa tonight at Churchill Park at 7.30pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.