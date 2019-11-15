Lautoka wants to give something back to fans

Fans can expect a tough clash between Lautoka and Rewa on Sunday in their Vodafone Premier League.

The 3-1 win over Navua last week has boosted the morale of the Blues going towards their final league match of the season against the second-placed Delta Tigers.

Coach Aginesh Prasad says they wish to end their league season on a winning note and give back to their families and supporters.

“We’re preparing our team against Rewa. We want to give something back to our fans, so, this is one of the wins. Surely we will give a tough game to Rewa.”

Prasad adds they will have the home advantage this week, and pressure will be on them to deliver a favourable result.

Lautoka is currently in sixth place on the VPL standings with 16 points and they host Rewa at Churchill Park on Sunday.

Also, on Sunday, Suva takes on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium.

Both matches will kick-off at 3 pm.

On Saturday, Labasa hosts Ba at 1.30 pm at Subrail Park while Navua battles Nasinu at 7 pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

You can tune in to Mirchi FM for the live commentaries of the Navua-Nasinu and Rewa- Lautoka matches.