Lautoka vs Ba match halted briefly as fans told to practice social distancing

The Lautoka vs Ba Vodafone Premier League match had to be stopped for a while.

This is because the fans in both pavilions did not practice social distancing under the current COVID-19 restrictions.

FBC Sports understands that after the first half, the officials had asked fans to move out of the stadium and re-enter so security could check their tickets in order for proper seating and social distancing be followed.

This was also because officials had noticed during the first half that both pavilions were crowded and that no social distancing was practiced.

According to the officials, Churchill Park’s cement pavilion was to only seat 600, the wooden pavilion was to hold at least 1,200 people while the ground seating should have around 200 to 300 fans.

Police had also stepped in and warned fans to adhere to the restrictions or they would have to cancel the game.

However, Fiji FA Board of Control Aiyaz Musa stressed that the capacity was only at 30% for the match which was well below compliance of 50%.

Musa says 1,520 tickets were also sold for the game.

The game was delayed after the first half for roughly 35 minutes.

The COVID-19 social distancing were then followed by the fans which resulted in the game continuing.

Ba was leading Lautoka one-nil before the break.

