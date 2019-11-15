Lautoka upsets Navua 2-1

Lautoka football had to come from behind to beat underdogs Navua in their Vodafone Premier League clash moments ago.

Underdogs Navua held Lautoka to nil-all at the breather.

It was Navua that drew first blood with a headed goal by transfer Apisai Smith in the 46th minute of play.

Article continues after advertisement

But Lautoka fought back to level the score at the 70th minute through Merril Nand.

Minutes later Lautoka claimed the lead with an individual brilliance by Dave Radrigai swerving past three Navua defenders to put another point on the score sheet for the Blues.

Lautoka held on to the 2-1 lead till the last whistle to claim the win.

The wins takes the Blues up to second place on the ladder with 10 points.