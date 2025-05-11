Lautoka too strong for Suva

[Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

Lautoka won against Suva 4-2 in their Extra Premier League match at the Uprising ground in Pacific Harbor.

Shazil Ali scored twice for Lautoka, with Gulam Razool and Saula Waqa also finding the net.

Suva’s goals came from Peniasi Rotidara and Joe Moses.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the win, Lautoka’s qualification for the Fiji FACT now depends on the outcome of the match between Nasinu and Rewa.

If Nasinu draws their match today, they will be tied on with 9 points with Lautoka.

However, Nasinu currently holds a significant goal difference advantage, and their clash with Rewa will conclude at 6pm.

In other Extra Premier League action, Labasa recorded a decisive 3-0 victory over Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.