Lautoka too good for Nadroga at home

The Lautoka football side was too good for Nadroga seeing them off 3-1 during their Digicel Premier League match at Churchill Park today.

Following their recent draws in the last two matches, the Blues only mission was to secure a victory at home.

Three goals were scored in the first half with the other in the second spell.

In the 33rd minute, Lautoka opened the scoring after a low cross from Gulam Razool that found Sairusi Nalabu who caught the defence napping.

The hosts who were mostly in control of the match were up again on the score a few minutes later, this time Gulam Razool with a powerful shot from 18 yards out that beat Nadro goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia.

Despite the two goals, the Stallions did not give up as they tried to cut Lautoka’s lead.

A minute into added time and the team was finally rewarded as Semesa Sacere got Nadroga on the scoresheet.

In the second spell, the Blues had a few opportunities during the opener but they could not find the back of the net.

Both sides continued to tussle under much cooler conditions as the sun slowly sank, Lautoka looking for that goal to keep Nadro at bay while the Stallions were after a draw.

But it was the Blues who had the last say as the side got their third goal through Junior Dekedeke.

Lautoka Coach Shalen Lal says they has a slow start, but managed to get the win in the end.

“We missed a lot of chances, the good part is we managed to score three goals and the best part is we have got the three points from this game.”

Nadroga Joseph Nand says they’re still trying to get their momentum back after the Fiji FACT.

“We got some new players coming in and we need time to gel, and also we need training in attendance after Fiji FACT we couldn’t get the same momentum.”