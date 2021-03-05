Lautoka to start premier season on a high

Lautoka football will test out its new stars tomorrow.

The first match against Navua is vital for the Blues as it will determine the number of factors for them.

This as the side is led by a new coach and a set of new players joining as well.

Article continues after advertisement

Defender Kolinio Sivoki says judging from the atmosphere during training, the team is already blending well.

“Our new coach and new players have been training very well. And we have a good team bonding with them.”

Sivoki says the bond that they share is a key element in any team’s success.

Lautoka hosts Navua tomorrow at 3pm at Churchill Park.

Also tomorrow at the same time, Suva battles Rewa at the ANZ Stadium and Nadroga meets Nadi at Lawaqa Park.

Opening the league season today, Labasa takes on Ba at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

You can listen to live commentaries of the Navua/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.