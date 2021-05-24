Home

Lautoka to play catch-up in DPL

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 4, 2022 4:45 pm

Lautoka football will have a lot of catching up to do in the Digicel Premier League.

The side has been on a bye in the last five rounds as a number of its players were away for national duties with the Digicel Bula Boys.

Looking at the DPL standings, the Blues are at the bottom of the ladder with three points after playing just two matches.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA7520169+717
REWA7430114+715
BA63031210+29
NADROGA6303511
-69
TAILEVU NAITASIRI62136607
NAVUA72141012-27
NASINU7214811-37
NADI6204611-56
LABASA6123710-35
LAUTOKA210174+33

The Suva football side has jumped on top after a win over Nadi in round seven with 17 points forcing former leaders Rewa to second place with 15 points.

Rewa was displaced from the first position after failing to get the maximum points against Navua who played heroically to hold yesterday’s clash at 1-all.

Ba and Nadroga after six matches have nine points while Tailevu Naitasiri is in fifth with seven points.

Navua and Nasinu also have seven points each after playing seven games.

Nadi is on eighth with six points while Labasa is second from last with five.

