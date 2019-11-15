Lautoka to miss services of some key players

The Lautoka football side will be without a number of its key players when they meet Ba in their Vodafone Premier League clash on Sunday.

These players include Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Muni Shivam Naidu, and Dave Radrigai.

Cavuilagi is on a one-match suspension after copping two yellow cards in the match against Suva last week.

Naidu and Radrigai are faced with minor injuries and are unlikely to feature in the match.

Head coach Ravinesh Kumar says their absence will have an impact on their performance.

“The absence of some key players whom I have named will make a difference and will affect us and I said last week that Ba is a very consistent team although they will miss the services of three players but they have their youth players who will cover-up and their confidence level is high. I would say it would affect us but it should be a very good match.”

Lautoka will take on the Men in Black tomorrow at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

Other games tomorrow will see two matches played at the ANZ Stadium starting with Nasinu facing Nadi at 1pm followed by Suva meeting Navua at 3pm.

Also at 3pm, Rewa battles Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

You can watch this match live and exclusive on FBC Sports and commentary on Mirchi FM.