Lautoka through to semifinals, sends hosts out

Fresh Choice Lautoka managed to hold All Freight Logistics Suva 1-all to force its way through to the semifinals in the Courts IDC at the ANZ Stadium.

The Ravinesh Kumar coached side qualified as Group A winners with five points while Rewa took the second spot with four points and plus two-goal difference.

The Capital City side also has four points but they had only plus one goal difference.

Christopher Wasasala scored a brilliant goal to give Suva a 1-nil lead but their celebrations were cut short when Lautoka equalised through Malakai Rakula a few minutes later.

The hosts had to win this match to qualify for the semifinals while the Blues just needed a draw.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A LAUTOKA 3 1 2 0 4 3 +1 5 REWA 3 1 1 1 8 6 +2 4 SUVA 3 1 1 1 5 4 +1 4 NASINU 3 1 0 2 3 7 -4 3 GROUP B BA 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 NADI 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3 4 LABASA 2 1 0 1 4 1 +3 3 NAVUA 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>