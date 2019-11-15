Home

Lautoka through to semifinals, sends hosts out

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 8, 2020 7:01 pm

Fresh Choice Lautoka managed to hold All Freight Logistics Suva 1-all to force its way through to the semifinals in the Courts IDC at the ANZ Stadium.

The Ravinesh Kumar coached side qualified as Group A winners with five points while Rewa took the second spot with four points and plus two-goal difference.

The Capital City side also has four points but they had only plus one goal difference.

Christopher Wasasala scored a brilliant goal to give Suva a 1-nil lead but their celebrations were cut short when Lautoka equalised through Malakai Rakula a few minutes later.

The hosts had to win this match to qualify for the semifinals while the Blues just needed a draw.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
LAUTOKA312043+15
REWA311186+24
SUVA311154+14
NASINU310237-43
GROUP B
BA211042+24
NADI311147-34
LABASA210141+33
NAVUA310224-23

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 - Tuesday
06 October 12:30PMSuva0 - 1NasinuGroup A
06 October2:30PMLabasa0 - 1NavuaGroup B
06 October4:30PMBa2 - 2NadiGroup B
06 October7:00PMRewa1 - 1LautokaGroup A
DAY 2 - Wednesday
07 October 1:00PMBa2 - 0NavuaGroup B
07 October3:00PMLautoka2 - 1NasinuGroup A
07 October5:00PMSuva4 - 2RewaGroup A
07 October7:00AMLabasa4 - 0NadiGroup B
DAY 3 - Thursday
08 October 01:00PMNasinu1 - 5RewaGroup A
08 October03:00PMNadi2 - 1NavuaGroup B
08 October05:00PMSuva1 - 1LautokaGroup A
08 October07:00PMLabasa-BaGroup B
SEMIFINALS
10 October - Saturday4:00PMWinner Group A-Runner-Up Group BSemifinal 1 [Commentary on Mirchi FM]
10 October - Saturday6:00PMWinner Group B-Runner-Up Group ASemifinal 2 [Commentary on Mirchi FM]
FINAL - ANZ Stadium
10 October - Sunday3pmWinner Semifinal 1-Winner Semifinal 2FINAL [Commentary on Mirchi FM]

