Football
Lautoka through to semifinals, sends hosts out
October 8, 2020 7:01 pm
Fresh Choice Lautoka managed to hold All Freight Logistics Suva 1-all to force its way through to the semifinals in the Courts IDC at the ANZ Stadium.
The Ravinesh Kumar coached side qualified as Group A winners with five points while Rewa took the second spot with four points and plus two-goal difference.
The Capital City side also has four points but they had only plus one goal difference.
Christopher Wasasala scored a brilliant goal to give Suva a 1-nil lead but their celebrations were cut short when Lautoka equalised through Malakai Rakula a few minutes later.
The hosts had to win this match to qualify for the semifinals while the Blues just needed a draw.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|LAUTOKA
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|+1
|5
|REWA
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|6
|+2
|4
|SUVA
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|4
|NASINU
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|GROUP B
|BA
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|4
|NADI
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|LABASA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|+3
|3
|NAVUA
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
#CourtsIDC Day 3 Match 3All Freight Logistics Suva vs Fresh Choice Lautoka#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJUnited #FijiSports #FBCSports
Posted by FBC News on Wednesday, October 7, 2020
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|Group
|Day 1 - Tuesday
|06 October
|12:30PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Nasinu
|Group A
|06 October
|2:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 1
|Navua
|Group B
|06 October
|4:30PM
|Ba
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Group B
|06 October
|7:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 1
|Lautoka
|Group A
|DAY 2 - Wednesday
|07 October
|1:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 0
|Navua
|Group B
|07 October
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|2 - 1
|Nasinu
|Group A
|07 October
|5:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 2
|Rewa
|Group A
|07 October
|7:00AM
|Labasa
|4 - 0
|Nadi
|Group B
|DAY 3 - Thursday
|08 October
|01:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 5
|Rewa
|Group A
|08 October
|03:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 1
|Navua
|Group B
|08 October
|05:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Lautoka
|Group A
|08 October
|07:00PM
|Labasa
|-
|Ba
|Group B
|SEMIFINALS
|10 October - Saturday
|4:00PM
|Winner Group A
|-
|Runner-Up Group B
|Semifinal 1 [Commentary on Mirchi FM]
|10 October - Saturday
|6:00PM
|Winner Group B
|-
|Runner-Up Group A
|Semifinal 2 [Commentary on Mirchi FM]
|FINAL - ANZ Stadium
|10 October - Sunday
|3pm
|Winner Semifinal 1
|-
|Winner Semifinal 2
|FINAL [Commentary on Mirchi FM]