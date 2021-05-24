Lautoka through to Futsal semi-finals

Lautoka is the second team to book a spot in the Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship semi-final after edging Tailevu Naitasiri 2-1 today.

Lautoka were first on the scoreboard with veteran Taniela Waqa scoring three minutes into the game.

An individual effort from Tailevu Natasiri’s Merril Nand who sprinted past Wilson Doedoke and Zibraaz Sahib to score the equalizer in the 7th minute.

Impressive play from Lautoka , saw Sahib, Junior Wantatha, and Doedoke pressing on the Tailevu Naitasiri goal line.

Tailevu Naitaisri brought in last night’s goal scorer Madhwan Gounder in the final minutes of play of the first half, but couldn’t take advantage of the lanky man.

Both teams were locked 1-all at the break, and came back firing in the secondhalf.

The combination from Sahib and Doedoke paidoff, feeding the ball to Lautoka’s Ratu Bainivalu, who delivered their second goal of the match.

Mohammed Ramzan copped a red card after some dangerous, which opened the opportunity for the Blues to score.

Lautoka failed to take advantage of this of the two minutes as Tailevu Naitaisiri were down to 4 men.