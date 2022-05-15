Lautoka thrashes Nadroga in DPL

The Lautoka football side thrashed Nadroga 5-1 in their Digicel Premier League clash today at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Sitiveni Cavuilagi scored the fastest goal in DPL when he netted Lautoka’s first just after 20 seconds.

Star striker Sairusi Nalaubu doubled the Sugar City side’s lead 35 minutes later to put Lautoka further in front 2-0.

The Blues managed to score another three goals in the last 10 minutes of the match starting with young Gulam Razool in the 86th minute.

Two minutes later Aporosa Yada got his name on the scoresheet before Sairusi Nalaubu scored his second.

Nadroga scored their lone goal in the 94th minute.

The Stallions could’ve netted a goal earlier after Amani Makoe’s penalty attempt hit the crossbar in the 76th minute.