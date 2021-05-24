Home

Football

Lautoka test young players during friendly match

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 31, 2022 5:24 am

The Lautoka Football side had a chance to test their young players last night during their friendly match with Nadi at Prince Charles Park.

Coach Ajinesh Prasad says he was quite impressed with the junior players during the 1 all draw.

However, Prasad says there are a few things they will need to work on.

“We fielded our six U19 and two U16 players and they gelled and played very well. As I said I want to build a shadow team and if the senior players are not around those boys can fill in the gap and I’m very happy with today’s performance as I wanted.”

The Blues have also not played a Digicel Premier League match since round 2.

Prasad says they were grateful to the Nadi side for allowing them some game time.

Looking at games this Sunday, Prince Charles Park will host three matches starting with Nasinu and Nadroga at 12pm followed by Nadi and Suva at 2pm while Ba takes on Labasa at 4pm.

You can watch all three matches on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

At 3pm also on Sunday, Rewa faces Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre.

