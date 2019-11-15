Home

Lautoka still lead VPL standings

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 17, 2020 12:32 pm
Action from the Nadi vs Rewa Vodafone Premier League match [Source: Fiji Football]

Lautoka is still leading the Vodafone Premier League standings even though they have just played two games.

The Sugar City side is tied with Rewa as they both have six points on the VPL standings but Lautoka has a better goal difference.

Rewa is second on the table following their 1-0 win yesterday against Nadi.

Suva is third with four points after their one-all draw with Navua while Ba is fifth with three points.

Ba is the lone team that has only played once and it was in round one where they beat Rewa 1-0.

Meanwhile, in round four of VPL, Labasa takes on Rewa at Subrail Park on Saturday at 1:30pm while Nadi host Nasinu at 3pm on Sunday at Prince Charles Park.

