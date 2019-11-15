Lautoka soccer hungry for three points this Sunday

The Lautoka soccer team will be out to secure another three points this Sunday when they take on neighbour’s Nadi in their Vodafone Premier League match.

Strength and conditioning coach Jozef Fleming says the side is confident they can mirror their performance last weekend when they hammered Nasinu 6-nil.

However, Fleming says Nadi will also put up a good fight.

“Nadi is going to be a lot bigger challenge for us as they have a lot of players that are in the National squad and also players that have played against us in the Pacific Nations Cup and we know they pose a big challenge for us so it’s going to be a big challenge for us but for us its three points that we need to get.”

He adds the side has been working mainly on their game fitness.

Lautoka host Nadi at 3pm this Sunday and you can catch the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.