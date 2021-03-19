Lautoka shows Vonolagi the exit door

Lautoka football has shown coach Tagi Vonolagi the exit door just three games into the Digicel Premier League.

This comes as the high flying Blues were upset 2-nil by Nadi last weekend.

Vonolagi, was hired the start of the season, which saw Lautoka import a number of big name players as well.

Lautoka FA officials referred all queries to the Fiji Football Association.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf, says they have been informed via email that Vonolagi and Lautoka FA have come to a mutual, understanding to part ways.