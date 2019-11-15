Lautoka shifts focus towards O-League

The Lautoka Football side is shifting their focus to the upcoming OFC League competition.

With the side maintaining their winning streak after the second round of the Vodafone Premier League, coach Anand Sami says more work needs to be done.

Sami says they anticipate a tougher challenge in the upcoming OFC League.

“Focus is this OFC League in Vanuatu. So we really have to perform well because we’ll be up against more and better-organized opponents.”

The side will be departing for Vanuatu on Wednesday.

Sami adds they are well aware of what international competitions are like.

“I know how professional coaches prepare their team. Everything is by the book. So those are the type of opponents we are going to meet and it’s not going to be easy but we’ll try to put our best performance.”

The O-League group stage competition kicks off this week in various locations including Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia and Tahiti.

Lautoka is in Pool B and will first play Vanuatu’s Malampa Revivors this Saturday in Vanuatu.