Lautoka shifts focus to DPL

[File Photo]

The Lautoka football side has now shifted its focus on defending the Digicel Premier League title.

The Blues missed out on their chance of qualifying for the OFC Champions League over the weekend after a thrashing 4-nil defeat to Rewa in the playoffs.

Lautoka Coach Aginesh Prasad says they have a few key areas they’ll need to iron before facing Suva on Sunday.

“We have to come back stronger and have to see where we went wrong and we have been doing analysis but I think we will need to work more and some of the areas we want to work on and surely we will put a good team in the DPL no matter who we play.”

The Digicel Premier League resumes this weekend with a double header at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

At 1pm, Ba will face Rewa before Lautoka hosts Suva at 3pm.

Tailevu Naitasiri takes on Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm while Nadroga hosts Navua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

On Saturday, Labasa meets Nasinu at Subrail Park in Labasa at 1:30pm.