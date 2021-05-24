Football
19-year-old scores double as Lautoka secures first win in DPL
February 20, 2022 4:24 pm
Lautoka has secured its first win in the Digicel Premier League after thumping Navua 6-2 at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.
Navua was consistent in the first half and was first on the attack with key players Alfred Ali, Vineet Chand and Mannav Permal on a roll for the visitors.
Navua started to slack off a bit which resulted in Lautoka’s counterattack.
A break from Lautoka’s Sairusi Nalaubu saw him make an attempt at goal but deflected off the gloves of Navua goalkeeper Senirusi Bokini.
The ball landed in the direction of youngster Junior Dekedeke who was right in front of the goalmouth, Bokini was too late to regroup, giving the 19-year-old a chance to score Lautoka’s first goal.
Junior Dekedeke
This was Dekedeke’s second outing and his first goal for the Blues.
Lautoka continued to press on the Navua defense, and with an assist from Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Dekedeke was on his way to a brace, giving them a 2-nil lead at halftime.
The tempo continued in the second half, and Navua lost several chances at goal, while the Blues on the other hand were in fine form.
Lautoka replacement goalkeeper Viliame Tabucala carried on the impressive defense set by Beniamino Mateinaqara.
The combination of Lautoka captain Zibraaz Sahib and Nalaubu saw Epeli Leiroti scoring their third, putting the defending champions in a good position for a win.
Cavuilagi who assisted the Lautoka’s second goal, got a chance to put his name up on the scoreboard just minutes giving them a 4-nil lead.
Navua was not out off the game yet, and managed to score a goal through Vinal Prasad.
Substitute Patrict Taroga came off the bench to score Navua’s second, putting them back into the game.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|4
|NASINU
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|4
|REWA
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|SUVA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|NADI
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|NAVUA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|LABASA
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|BA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|NADROGA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
But Lautoka sealed the win with the final goal from Nalaubu in last few minutes of the game.
It was an entrailing encounter till the final whistle, but Lautoka were the winners of the day.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|3 - 0
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
