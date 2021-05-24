Home

Football

Lautoka returns on a high

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 10, 2022 4:08 pm

Lautoka marked its return to the Digicel Premier League with a 3-1win against Nasinu.

The team after being on a bye for five rounds took the pitch for its third game of the season seeing the return of its key players who were in Qatar for the World Cup qualifiers.

Nasinu started well and got a set-piece goal through Clarence Hussain.

The goal gave a wake-up call to the Blues who spent more than 40 minutes attacking Nasinu’s goalmouth.

Star striker Sairusi Nalaubu, Apolosi Yada and Alfraz Ali had a lot of opportunities but couldn’t finish off their chances.

Nasinu goalkeeper Viliame Rakuro was also impressive, keeping his composure to make some crucial saves.

Lautoka’s continued attempts was paid off with a deserving goal to Yada who has been working tirelessly in front, searching for a goal.

Both teams were locked 1-all at the breather.


It was a defensive game for Nasinu in the second half as the Sugar City side had majority of possession.

And like the first half, various attempts at goal were either denied or went too wide but patience paid for Lautoka when Gulam Razool found the back of the net at the 70th-minute mark.

Lautoka settled down after the second goal, controlling possession as fatigue was obvious on the Nasinu defenders.

Tirelessly defending Nasinu couldn’t interfere with a through pass to Muni Shivam Naidu eight yards out for Lautoka’s third goal.

 

