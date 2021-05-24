Lautoka ready to roll

Defending Digicel Premier League champions Lautoka is back and ready to get the ball rolling with new and younger players.

The side has only played two games as seven of its players joined the national team for the 2020 World Cup qualifiers in Qatar.

Blues coach Ajinesh Prasad says during the break they have had the chance to groom seven youth players who will likely feature in this weekend’s match against Nasinu.

[File Photo]

Prasad says the side is prepared even with the return of its national reps.

“I’m pretty happy that we have molded the youth players and Lautoka is even ready to play two games per week and I don’t see any reason why we are not prepared.”

Lautoka returns in action facing Nasinu at 2pm followed by Navua battling Suva at 4pm at the Uprising Sports Centre on Sunday.

Both matches plus the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Rewa and Nadroga at 12pm will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

Another match on Sunday sees Nadi host Labasa at 2pm at Prince Charles Park.

Two matches will be played tomorrow at 3pm, Tailevu Naitasiri meets Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre and Rewa takes on Nadroga behind closed doors at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.