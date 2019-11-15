Lautoka ready for Malampa in OFC

About 5000 fans are expected to pack Luganville Soccer City Stadium in Vanuatu this afternoon to witness Lautoka take on home-side Malampa Revivors FC for their OFC Champions League Group B clash.

Lautoka were Champions League finalists in 2018 when they were defeated by New Zealand’s Team Wellington, but they failed to advance from their group last year.

With a renewed focus and some player turnover, Lautoka will be ready to perform in the group.

Lautoka coach Anand Sami says he does not know much about the opposition.

‘I prepare my team the way I want to prepare I respect the opponents and definitely have some good coaches they also organize themselves where to win the ball like transition that takes place I don’t know much about them but I’m preparing the way what formation to play and what each player’s role and relationship to each other’.

Lautoka will play Malampa Revivors at 4pm today.

Meanwhile, in local football, Navua will play Suva at the Uprising Resort Centre in the Vodafone Premier League.

Rewa takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park and Nasinu to host Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

All matches will be play ed at 3pm tomorrow.

You can catch the live commentary of the Navua and Suva match on Radio Fiji Two.