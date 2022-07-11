Lautoka proud of its young talent

Lautoka football is working on building its development-level players to gain more experience in the local football arena.

The side put up an exceptional performance yesterday, schooling Nadroga 3-1 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The management is pleased with the show put up by the younger players and Coach Shalen Lal says they will focus more on bringing up young talent.

“Development is another part for Lautoka now, we’ll be roping in young players and of course these young players they are showing up, you must have seen Dekedeke going in and then he proved his worth so of course yes we’ll have a very strong bench to compete for the 90 minutes.”

Lal believes the defending champions are on the right track.

“But happy with the results but then we’ll go back to the drawing board and we’ll see the areas of concern and I know as we’ll go along in more games, things will all get in the right path.”

Rewa is back on top of the table with 26 points and Suva has 24 points with a game in hand.

Ba is in third place with 22 points while defending champions Lautoka has 21 points.