Lautoka plans tactics for Sunday’s clash

Lautoka will be out to counter any tactic Nadi throws at them during their Digicel Premier League clash on Sunday.

Blues Coach, Tagi Vonolagi, knows Nadi will be coming into the match with an aim of securing its first win, after their disappointing 4-1 loss to Ba last week.

Vonolagi says though they’ll miss the services of their captain Zibraaz Sahib, they will be out to give the Green Machine a good run.

“And we hope to work on things that we can counter Ba on and come out victorious.”

Nadi will host Lautoka at Prince Charles Park in Nadi at 3pm on Sunday.

Other matches on Sunday include Suva and Navua at the ANZ Stadium and Nadroga hosts Ba at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Both games will kick off at 3pm.

The lone match on Saturday will see Labasa and Rewa will kick-off round three of the DPL at 1.30pm at Subrail Park.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Labasa/Rewa and Nadroga/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.