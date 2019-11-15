Lautoka out to set the record straight

Lautoka does not want a repeat of the Courts IDC final in this weekend’s Vodafone Premier League against Labasa at Subrail Park in Labasa.

This is after Labasa defeated the Blues 2-1 in the Courts Inter District Courts finals.

Lautoka Football Association President, Shalendra Prasad says the side has just begun the preparation and will be out to claim the maximum points.

“Since in the IDC we lost in the final, we have left it behind and we are moving forward. We would like to climb up the ladder in the Vodafone Premier League where we are equal to Labasa on 13-points each and it will be a good clash, a repeat of the IDC final.”

On Saturday, Labasa hosts Lautoka at Subrail Park at 1.30pm and Ba takes on Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Labasa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.

On Sunday Suva faces Nasinu at ANZ Stadium in Suva and Navua hosts Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua.

Both matches will kick-off at 3pm.