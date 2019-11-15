Lautoka not underestimating Nasinu: Sami

New Lautoka football coach Anand Sami is expecting Nasinu to come out firing in their Vodafone Premier League clash on Sunday.

Sami says Nasinu was a really good team last season and the Blues are not underestimating them.

Despite losing few experienced players in this pre-season transfer window, Sami says he will be working with the available players.

He says Lautoka should be able to make a good team before playing Nasinu in the first round of VPL and there are no two ways about it because most of the regular players are still part of the side.

Lautoka will host Nasinu at 3pm on Sunday at Churchill Park.

In other games on Sunday sees Rewa playing Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park while Navua and Nadi clash in Pacific Harbour. All these games will be played at 3pm.

On Saturday, Labasa host Suva at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Ba-Rewa and Labasa-Suva matches on Radio Fiji Two.

Source: Fiji FA