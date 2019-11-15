Lautoka maintains top spot in VPL

The Lautoka football side continued its winning form in the Vodafone Premier League after thumping Nadi six-nil at Churchill Park.

The Blues goal-scoring momentum continued from the first round as they thrashed Nasinu six-nil last weekend.

It was Dave Radrigai opening the account for the hosts in the 22nd minute from the spot-kick after a handball by Joshua Tawake.

Vanuatu international Alex Saniel increased their lead in the 42nd minute as the scores read two-nil at the breather.

Nadi’s woes continued straight after the second half kicked-off when Joshua Tawake was given the marching orders after getting a second yellow card from a dangerous challenge.

The Anand Sami coached side took full advantage of an extra man and scored through Navneel Nand in the second minute of the second half and then Shazil Ali scored a hat-trick to make it six-nil.

The Blues are the only side to score twelve goals in two matches in this season’s Vodafone Premier League.

In another match played today, Rewa defeated Nasinu 4-3 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The Delta Tigers had a dream start when Francis Catorogo opened the scoring in the 22nd minute but Solomon Islander, Atkin Kaua equalised from the spot-kick.

Tevita Waranaivalu scored minutes later to give the Reds a 2-1 lead before Kaua equalised again for the scores to read two-all a the breather.

Kaua scored his hat-trick from the spot-kick in the second half to give Nasinu a 3-2 lead for the first time into the game.

The Delta Tigers fought back and substitute Epeli Valevou scored a brace of goals in two minutes to give Rewa a 4-3 victory.

Nasinu was thrashed by Lautoka six-nil last week in the opening round while the Delta Tigers, who lost to Ba 1-0, managed to earn maximum points from this match.

In the match played yesterday, Labasa beat Navua two-nil at Subrail Park.

Lautoka leads the points table with six points from two matches.