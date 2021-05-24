Lautoka maintains DPL lead

The Lautoka Football side maintains its lead in the Digicel Premier League standings after round 10 of competitions last weekend.

The 3-1 win over Nadi gives the Blues a favourable lead of 22 points.

Ba is in second place on 14 points with Suva but has a better goal difference.

Article continues after advertisement

Rewa is in fourth with 13 points, followed by the Labasa who made their return last week, sitting in 11 points.

The Green Machines comes in sixth, followed by Nadroga, and Navua.

Round 11 of competitions continues this week with Suva hosting Nadi, Nadroga to meet Labasa, Lautoka faces Ba, and Rewa to take on Navua.