Lautoka-Labasa match to be a thriller

After an unsuccessful outing in the OFC Champions League, Lautoka will be looking to turn tables around in the Vodafone Premier League this weekend.

The Blues have only played two VPL matches, both of which the side recorded major wins.

The side thrashed Nasinu 6-nil in their first VPL match and registered the same scores with Nadi.

Lautoka will be up against CvC, BOG and IDC champions Labasa in their third match.

A match anticipated to be a thriller, will see both teams hunt for the vital three points and look to redeem themselves of their losses.

The Blues will face the Babasiga Lions at 3pm on Sunday at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.

In other VPL matches on Sunday Nasinu will face Suva at 1pm and Rewa will play Navua at 3pm.

Both matches will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park.