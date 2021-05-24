Lautoka is national league champion

Lautoka has been crowned the new Digicel Premier League champions after beating Nadroga 3-0 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

It was a sea-saw game from the get-go with both teams out for the three points, Nadroga to keep its premier league dreams alive and Lautoka for the title win.

The Blues coming into the game as favorites showed some world class football, pressing on the Nadroga defense early into the match which in turn paid off.

Lautoka’s break came in the eighth minute when they were awarded a corner kick.

Wilson Doedoke was given the responsibility to execute the kick, landing it in the direction of striker Sairusi Nalaubu, delivering the ball at the back of the net, giving Lautoka an early lead.

The Stallions upped the tempo from there, with Rusiate Matarerega and Leisari Qalica coming hard in attack, determined to put the hosts up on the board.

The Blues were alert and on their toes, and with keeper Beniamino Mateinaqara making a couple saves from a Matarerega corner kicks.

For a team that played on Friday, Lautoka played with ease and were consistent throughout the entire 90 minutes.

Bluea coach Imdad Ali made some chances to his lineup in the second spell resting Raj Pillay and bringing in Zibraaz Sahib.

Nalaubu showed why he is one of the top strikers in the country, taking advantage of Nadroga’s poor defense to bag his second of the match a few minutes into the second-half.

[Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu]

Trailing 2-nil, giving up was not an option for the Nadroga side.

Backed by the fans, Nadroga played their hearts out, but their tireless efforts proved futile as substitute James Pillay took advantage of the free kick to bag one goal for himself and further Lautoka’s lead to 3-nil.

Lautoka walked away with a convincing 3-nil win and the premier title.