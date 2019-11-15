Lautoka holds Suva to 1-all draw

The Flow Valves Suva side has failed to get the maximum three points on offer against Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium.

This is after the game ended in a 1-all draw.

Finishing was something that both teams lacked in the first half after failing to register any points.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite several attempts from Lautoka’s newbie Shivnil Chand, national goalie Beniamino Mateinaqara proved too good for the capital side who was able to save Suva on five occasions.

Suva star Sairusi Nalaubu also had his chance at goal in the 41st minute after dodging two defenders but failed to deliver right through.

The combination of Patrick Taroga and Filipe Baravilala assisted Nalaubu with the first goal for the Whites.

Lautoka replied with a goal to Sitiveni Cavuilagi in the 58th minute for the 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, in a Senior League match, Nadroga defeated Tavua 2-1.