Lautoka holds Rewa in first OFC Champions League playoff

Sairusi Nalaubu equalises for Lautoka against Rewa

The first OFC Champions League playoff between Lautoka and Rewa ended in a one-all draw at Churchill Park.

An entertaining match from the start as both teams showed their class in a high-intensity game in front of a good crowd.

From the first whistle, Rewa was constantly on the attack pressuring the Lautoka side.

This even led to the visitors getting a few chances at goal but they were not able to find the back of the net.

Rewa continued to press as Lautoka scrambled in defence but the side was also up to the challenge.

A few more minutes into the match and the Blues looked to have settled in as they held onto possession which led to the side creating a few chances.

However they were not able to unlock Rewa’s defence as the scores remained nil-all.

In the 40th minute, the Delta Tigers had the perfect opportunity to break the deadlock after Bruce Hughes beat the offside trap however his shot sailed over the crossbar.

A few minutes later, Lautoka also had a chance to score after a few passes put together by the side in Rewa’s half that got Muni Shivam Naidu free and one on one with the goalkeeper.

But the scramble defence from Rewa was enough to deflect the shot by Naidu for a corner kick.

The closing few minutes was entertaining as Huges again had a chance after a nice through ball that saw him in space, but Papua New Guinean import and Blues goalkeeper Ishmael Pole came out his box with a sliding save.

After the first half both sides were still locked nil all.

In the second half, both teams went on the attack looking for the perfect start but the final key passes were not connecting for either sides.

Finally in the 55th minute of play, Rewa broke the deadlock through Rusiate Matererega.

A few quick passes by the Delta Tigers on the edge of Lautoka’s box, found Matererega free on the left hand side that saw him rocket in the shot past Pole.

This did not deter the home team as they equalized a few minutes later through Sairusi Nalaubu as fans erupted with cheers.



Lautoka players’ celebrate Sairusi Nalaubu’s goal

The goal motivated the Blues as they went on the attack a few times and even got close to getting their second.

However both sides tried to get that crucial but time was not on the side.