Lautoka holds Malampa FC in Champions League

The Lautoka football team managed to come from a goal down to hold Malampa Revivors FC one-all in the Champions League Group B match in Vanuatu.

The hosts opened the account in the 16th minute through Azariah Soromon.

The Blues managed to settle down as Jack Caunter converted the penalty to level the scores in the 29th minute.

Both teams went into the breather locked at one-all.

Malampa had a chance to score their second goal but Soromon blasted his penalty over the crossbar to keep the final scores at one-all.

In another Group B clash today, Lae City FC held Henderson Eels three-all.